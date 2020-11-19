East Bengal & ATK Mohun Bagan: ISL’s ‘New’ Teams With Old Rivalry

ATKMB: While the name has changed and the colours will be different for the outfit, the squad is almost the same as ATK’s 2019-20 ISL title winning campaign with the manager Antonio Habas staying on in charge. Only one player who won the 2019-20 I-League for Mohun Bagan is in the ATKMB squad – Sheikh Sahil.

They’ve made a few changes that have strengthened their side quite a bit. The high profile singing of Sandesh Jhingan has added more meat to the defense as has the addition of Tiri.

For Habas, there is strength in every department of the squad and the noise on the outside is unlikely any attention from him or the players.

EB: Coached by the former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler, who’s brought along with him his coaching staff and picked his overseas players. Unfortunately he hadn’t been hired yet when the Indian contingent was picked.

The Indian contingent is led by Jeje Lalpkehlua and Eugeneson Lyngdoh, neither of whom have been at their best. The former is returning from a long injury layoff and the backing a striker of Fowler’s stature might just be enough for him.

Fowler’s most notable transfers for the side have been former Norwich City winger Anthony Pilkington, former Southampton defender Danny Fox and ex Birmingham City midfielder Jacques Maghoma.