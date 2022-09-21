Indian Team for Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament Announced

While there are a couple of new faces in the Blue Tigers squad, the head coach has not closed the doors on any player that is not with the team currently. It is more a matter of trying out various systems with a pool of around 40 players, in preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

"Nobody has been excluded. My actual list contains 40 players, and it is just because of the situation of the tournament that I can only choose 23 of them. My technical staff and I felt that this set of players were the best suited and most compatible for the two upcoming matches.

"This is how we learn more about the players. Of course, I had meetings with all my players before this, I had communicated to them as to why we are going with this current list. Everyone who is not on the list knows why he isn't on it."