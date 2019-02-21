Pune City Hold NorthEast United to 1-1 Draw in Indian Super League

NorthEast United will have to wait till the conclusion of their league engagements to know if they have qualified for the Indian Super League play-offs after they were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Pune City in Guwahati on Wednesday, 20 February.

The home side could have sealed a place among the top four with a victory but the draw in a closely-fought clash at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium meant that they have to wait longer to know their fate.

Rowllin Borges' 47th-minute strike looked to have given NorthEast three points and a spot in the play-offs. But Pune equalised though Adil Khan who slammed home a volley in the 69th minute before NorthEast were reduced to 10 men after Jose Leudo was sent off for violent conduct.