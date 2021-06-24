Lionel Messi’s Legacy is One of Loyalty and Supernatural Ability

Grandmother’s Love!

Messi was introduced to the sport by his grandmother Celia and father Jorge around the age of 4, with the former, who passed when he was 11, accompanying him to his first ever game where it was eagerness that won over a reluctant coach.

"Put him on and you'll see how well the little boy plays," Messi's grandmother is said to have told the coach, who replied: "OK, but I'm putting him near the touchline so that when he cries you can take him off yourself."

The footage from then shows Messi, a tiny kid in the middle of much taller, stronger children, taking the ball and dribbling past them on his way to scoring a goal – the template was set!

"I am doing this because I dedicate my goals to my grandmother. She took to me to football but now she can't see how far I have come. Nevertheless, she continues to help me and my family," Messi said in 2015 about his manner of celebrating goals.

With his family backing him to the hilt, Messi began his career at Newell's Old Boys when he was 6 years old. During his stint of 6 years, he scored almost 500 goals and hopes to finish his career there as well.