Bundesliga‘s ‘Big Four’ Teams Offer Financial Aid for Rivals

Four of Germany's biggest football clubs have pledged 20 million euros ($22 million) to help Bundesliga rivals facing financial difficulty in the coronavirus crisis, the German Football League (DFL) announced Thursday.

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig -- all of whom qualified for this season's Champions League -- said they would make the funds available for crisis-hit clubs in the top two German divisions, which are run by the DFL.

"This decision underlines the fact that solidarity is not an empty word in the Bundesliga," said DFL president Christian Seifert.

"The DFL is very grateful to the four Champions League participants."