FIFA Chief Infantino Proposes Postponement of 2021 Club WC

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said that the 2021 China FIFA Club World Cup should be moved to "later in 2021, in 2022 or in 2023" as Euro 2020 Championship and the Copa America have been postponed to June/July, 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic.

"The June/July of 2021 in a slot currently reserved for the new FIFA Club World Cup," Infantino said in a statement on Tuesday,