Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 750th Career Goal, Says Next Stop 800!

"Next stop: 800," he added.

The 35-year-old has so far scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, 118 for Manchester United, 102 for Portugal, 75 for Juventus and five for Sporting.

Wednesday's game was also the first time that a female referee -- Stephanie Frappart - took charge of a Champions League match.

Ronaldo, along with Lionel Messi, Mohammad Salah and Robert Lewandowski, is among the candidates shortlisted for this year's Best FIFA Men's Player Award.

Thiago Alcantara, Kevin De Bruyne, Sadio Mane, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Virgil van Dijk are the other nominees for the men's award which was won by Messi last year.

The award ceremony, which was earlier scheduled to take place in September but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be held virtually on December 17.

