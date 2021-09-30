Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo Strikes Late to Win it for Man United

Villarreal had rocked United when they took the lead with a opportunistic strike by Paco Alcacer after 53 minutes. Alex Telles, with a brilliant hit, scored the first goal of his United career to equalise after 60 minutes.



But just when it was looking that United will have to be satisfied with one point, Ronaldo struck the winner and the Old Trafford erupted in joy as United exacted revenge for their Europa League defeat against the Spaniards in May 2021.



It was goalkeeper David De Gea who saved United the blushes in the first half as they came under pressure from a visiting side more famed for its stubborn defensive resilience.



De Gea may have more reasons than most to avenge the memories of Gdansk after his penalty was saved in the Europa League final. His first call into action in the sixth minute was a relatively easy one as he stood up to a one-on-one with Arnaut Danjuma and the former Bournemouth forward fired right at him.



But, four minutes later, the Netherlands international drew the best from De Gea as he curled a right-footer that the United goalkeeper leapt to steer wide. De Gea was in the thick of it again when saving brilliantly from Alcacer.



United's only serious effort at goal, despite a bright opening, was limited to a Ronaldo header that was saved by the Villarreal goalkeeper.



Villarreal kept up their adventurous approach but United were let off the hook when ex-Liverpool player Alberto Moreno shot high and Yeremi Pino and Alcacer also missed good chances.



United's new-look defence, without Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, faced some difficult times in the first half. It was a frustrating time for their attack 'oo as they couldn't test Villarreal keeper Geronimo Rulli.



United almost struck a fortuitous blow two minutes before half-time when a searching Paul Pogba crossfield pass, intended for Mason Greenwood at the far post, was intercepted by a stretching Moreno and he only just turned it for a corner and saved himself the embarrassment of an own goal.