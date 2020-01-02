Brighton Spoil Chelsea’s New Year Party With a Draw
Alireza Jahanbakhsh's spectacular overhead kick earned Brighton a share of the points against Chelsea and dampened Frank Lampard's New Year celebrations on Wednesday, 1 January.
Chelsea's 1-1 draw on England's south coast gave them a five-point lead over fifth-placed Manchester United in the race to secure Champions League football for next season.
Cesar Azpilicueta gave the visitors an early lead, tapping in from close range following a corner in the 10th minute but Brighton were never out of it and pulled level in the 84th minute courtesy of Jahanbakhsh's moment of magic.
"It was frustrating for different reasons," Lampard told BT Sport.
"We allowed them to stay in the game. In the end it was a wonder goal but we were lucky not to lose the game," he added.
The Chelsea boss said he was concerned about the lack of consistency from his side, who have beaten Tottenham and Arsenal in recent weeks but also lost at home to Southampton.
The away side dominated the opening hour of the match but were clinging on at the end with the impressive Kepa Arrizabalaga denying Neal Maupay in the closing minutes.
Christian Pulisic will rue three wasted openings that ultimately prevented Chelsea from cementing their dominance.
But Brighton enjoyed a spell of possession towards the end of the first half and Leandro Trossard tested Kepa with a powerful strike that the Chelsea goalkeeper parried.
Lampard's team were quickly into their stride after the break but Pulisic failed to make the most of his chances and was replaced by Callum Hudson-Odoi in the 66th minute.
Brighton kept battling and Kepa was forced to produce an outstanding save from Aaron Connolly in the 80th minute as the home side pushed for an equaliser.
Their persistence paid off minutes later. Lewis Dunk kept the ball alive from a corner and Iranian midfielder Jahanbakhsh acrobatically found the bottom-left corner to give his team share of the points.
