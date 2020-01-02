Brighton Spoil Chelsea’s New Year Party With a Draw

Alireza Jahanbakhsh's spectacular overhead kick earned Brighton a share of the points against Chelsea and dampened Frank Lampard's New Year celebrations on Wednesday, 1 January.

Chelsea's 1-1 draw on England's south coast gave them a five-point lead over fifth-placed Manchester United in the race to secure Champions League football for next season.

Cesar Azpilicueta gave the visitors an early lead, tapping in from close range following a corner in the 10th minute but Brighton were never out of it and pulled level in the 84th minute courtesy of Jahanbakhsh's moment of magic.

"It was frustrating for different reasons," Lampard told BT Sport.