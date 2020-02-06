Bengaluru FC Claim 1-0 Win Over Paro FC in AFC Cup

Thongkhosiem Haokip's second-half strike gave Carles Cuadrat's Bengaluru FC a 1-0 win over Paro FC at the Changlimithang Stadium on Wednesday.

In a game that saw Bengaluru make several changes to their Indian Super League side, new signing Nili Perdomo made his first start alongside BFC B graduate Naorem Roshan Singh.

A cagey affair came to life after a quarter of an hour when winger Kean Lewis found himself in space in the box, only to see his effort blocked away and a shot on the rebound go wide of the mark.