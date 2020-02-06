Bengaluru FC Claim 1-0 Win Over Paro FC in AFC Cup
Thongkhosiem Haokip's second-half strike gave Carles Cuadrat's Bengaluru FC a 1-0 win over Paro FC at the Changlimithang Stadium on Wednesday.
In a game that saw Bengaluru make several changes to their Indian Super League side, new signing Nili Perdomo made his first start alongside BFC B graduate Naorem Roshan Singh.
A cagey affair came to life after a quarter of an hour when winger Kean Lewis found himself in space in the box, only to see his effort blocked away and a shot on the rebound go wide of the mark.
Semboi had his first chance when, after playing a give-and-go with Roshan, he found himself in space to take a shot, but the striker's effort failed to trouble the Paro custodian.
Bengaluru saw away all of Paro's forays and attacked with intent, but failed to add a finishing touch as both sides went into the break with the scores unchanged.
Attacking on the counter, Perdomo found Roshan outside the box, and the debutant took a touch before laying an inch-perfect pass for Semboi to latch onto.
With a tight angle and an onrushing 'keeper to beat, the striker slipped his effort beyond Tobgay to give the Blues the lead.
Semboi had a chance to double his tally and the Blues' lead soon after, but his shot from Perdomo's pass was saved by Tobgay once again.
Midfielders Suresh Wangjam and Kean were then withdrawn to be replaced by Sairuat Kima and another BFC B graduate, Biswa Darjee in the final stages.
Bengaluru return to Indian Super League duties on the weekend with a clash against Chennaiyin FC at the JN Stadium, in Chennai, on Sunday, before the reverse of their AFC Cup Preliminary Stage Two clash at the Kanteerava Stadium on 12th February.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )