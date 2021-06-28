Belgium Pack Off Ronaldo’s Portugal to Reach Euro 2020 QF

Thorgan Hazard's first-half goal fired Belgium into the European Championships quarterfinals as the current world No. 1 team overcame defending champions Portugal 1-0 in a heavyweight clash.

The Dortmund attacking midfielder scored in the 42nd minute on Sunday when he got the ball just outside the box and fired a superb shot into the bottom right.

"It was a nice goal and we beat the holders," said the 28-year-old, who was named the Player of the Match.