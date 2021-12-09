Barcelona Knocked Out of Champions League After Loss to Bayern Munich

Spanish giants Barcelona failed to make the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 for the first time in 17 years after a defeat to German champions Bayern Munich condemned them to third place in Group E .

Barca, five-time champions, have not been absent from the last 16 since 2003-04, when they did not qualify for the competition at all. Barca, who are now coached by club legend Xavi, have had a terrible time in recent months, starting with financial issues which forced them to part ways with Lionel Messi, who has joined Paris-Saint Germain since.