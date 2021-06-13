Austria Register 1st Ever Win at Euros; Defeat North Macedonia 3-1
Goran Pandev became the competition’s 2nd oldest scorer in the 28th minute when he cancelled out Lainer’s goal.
It was a historic Sunday evening for Austria as they earned their first ever victory at a European Championship, when they defeated newcomers North Macedonia 3-1 in their Group C game.
It was goals from substitutes Marko Arnautovic and Michael Gregoritsch that helped the Austrians take the three points after North Macedonia equalised in the first half.
Gregoritsch met captain David Alaba's brilliant cross with 12 minutes remaining to end North Macedonia's resistance, before Arnautovic put the result beyond doubt in the 89th minute when he rounded the opposition keeper Stole Dimitrievski.
Michael Gregoritsch goal against North Macedonia was the 700th goal in the history of the Euros.
For North Macedonia, it was a landmark moment for the veteran striker Goran Pandev, who became the competition’s 2nd oldest scorer when he found the back of the net in the 28th minute to cancel out Stefan Lainer's strike. At that point, North Macedonia were on for a historic point.
Pandev, who was making his 120th appearance 20 years after making his international debut, pounced on a defensive mix-up involving new Real Madrid signing Alaba and goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann and slotted in to an open goal after 28 minutes.
Borussia Monchengladbach right-back Lainer had produced a fine finish to give an uninspiring Austria the lead 10 minutes earlier, leaping to volley in Marcel Sabitzer's excellent pass.
Lainer held up a shirt reading "Eriksen stay strong" following his goal, after the Denmark midfielder collapsed in his side's Euro 2020 match against Finland on Saturday.
Austria take on Netherlands on 17 June at the Johan Cruyff Arena next, whereas North Macedonia face Ukraine in Bucharest, Romania.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.