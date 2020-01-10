Atlético Madrid Beat Barcelona 3-2 To Reach Super Cup Final

A Madrid derby will decide the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Atlético Madrid rallied with two late goals to beat Barcelona 3-2 in a back-and-forth game on Thursday, 9 January, setting up a meeting against city rival Real Madrid in Sunday's final at the revamped Spanish Super Cup.

Real Madrid defeated Valencia 3-1 in the first semifinal at King Abdullah Sports City stadium on Wednesday.

Atlético and Real Madrid only made it to the tournament this year because the Spanish soccer federation debuted a “Final Four” format as part of a three-year lucrative deal to play in Saudi Arabia.

Previously, only the Spanish league champion - Barcelona last season - and the Copa del Rey winner - Valencia - participated.