Athletic Bilbao Beat Granada 1-0 in 1st Leg of Copa Semi-Finals

Athletic Bilbao moved closer to its fourth Copa del Rey final in 12 years by defeating Granada 1-0 in the first leg of the semifinals on Wednesday, 12 February.

Iker Muniain scored the winner in the 42nd minute after an assist by Iñaki Williams. The goal had to be confirmed by video review as it appeared Williams controlled the ball with his arm before making the low cross for Muniain's close-range shot.