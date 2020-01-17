AIFF Chief Praful Patel Congratulates Fans of ATK, Mohun Bagan

“I am sure officials of both clubs have kept the best interests of fans and the larger interest of Indian football in mind while arriving at a well thought out decision," said Patel on the union.

"Personally I feel that when tradition and legacy is backed by corporate backing, magic can be created. I wish the new merged entity all the very best in the future," he added.

