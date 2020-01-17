AIFF Chief Praful Patel Congratulates Fans of ATK, Mohun Bagan
After Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK acquired a majority stake in I-League heavyweight Mohun Bagan, All India Football Federation (AIFF) Chief Praful Patel congratulated the fans of both the clubs and felt officials of both clubs have kept the best interests in mind while arriving at the decision.
The RPSG Group, which owns and runs Kolkata-based ISL franchise ATK, on Thursday acquired majority shareholding in Mohun Bagan Football Club (India) Private Limited. Mohun Bagan will now play as ATK-Mohun Bagan in next year's ISL.
“I am sure officials of both clubs have kept the best interests of fans and the larger interest of Indian football in mind while arriving at a well thought out decision," said Patel on the union.
"Personally I feel that when tradition and legacy is backed by corporate backing, magic can be created. I wish the new merged entity all the very best in the future," he added.
"Personally I feel that when tradition and legacy is backed by corporate backing, magic can be created. I wish the new merged entity all the very best in the future," he added.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)