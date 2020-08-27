AIFF Asks East Bengal to Provide Update on Players’ Dues by 4 Sep

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has asked East Bengal to clear the air on players' payments by September 4 after at least five footballers approached the Players' Status Committee (PSC) regarding their salaries that have remained unpaid by the club's former investors.

After September 4, the matter will be presented to the PSC.

Bengaluru-based Quess Corp terminated the agreement with East Bengal on July 17 and gave the sporting rights back to the club.