Copa America Final - Argentina vs Brazil: Where to Watch Messi vs Neymar Live

For most football fans, there is no bigger game than Argentina vs Brazil – the super classico. Best friends Neymar and Lionel Messi will be up against each other at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janiero.

Remember, the Copa America was moved from Colombia and Argentina to Brazil due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brazil have conceded only two goals in six matches at the Copa America. Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Eder Militao have been brilliant on the field while defensive midfielders Casemiro and Fred have been relentless too. Right-back Danilo and left-back Renan Lodi are keener to defend than go galloping forward.