FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Team Standings, Updated after England vs Iran

The FIFA World Cup 2022 officially commenced with a grand opening ceremony in Qatar on Sunday, 20 November. Football fever has spread all over the world and people are extremely excited to watch matches. The first FIFA World Cup 2022 match was played between Qatar vs Ecuador on Sunday. Here's a look at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table.

Ecuador is leading the Group A FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table after defeating Qatar on Sunday. On Monday, 21 November, England will play against Iran. Both teams belong to Group B in the FIFA World Cup 2022. We will bring to you the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table after the match ends.