ADVERTISEMENT

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Team Standings, Updated after England vs Iran

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Let's take a look at the updated standings of teams after England vs Iran match.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Sports
1 min read
FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Team Standings, Updated after England vs Iran
i

The FIFA World Cup 2022 officially commenced with a grand opening ceremony in Qatar on Sunday, 20 November. Football fever has spread all over the world and people are extremely excited to watch matches. The first FIFA World Cup 2022 match was played between Qatar vs Ecuador on Sunday. Here's a look at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table.

Ecuador is leading the Group A FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table after defeating Qatar on Sunday. On Monday, 21 November, England will play against Iran. Both teams belong to Group B in the FIFA World Cup 2022. We will bring to you the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table after the match ends.

Also Read

England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022: Where, How to Watch Live Streaming in India

England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022: Where, How to Watch Live Streaming in India
ADVERTISEMENT
Football fans across the globe should keep an eye on this space if they want to know the updated points table. The FIFA World Cup 2022 is scheduled to end on 18 December.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated Group B Points Table After England vs Iran Match

On Monday, 21 November, England defeated Iran. Now, England is leading the Group B Points Table. You can take a look at the Group A and Group B updated points table here to know the top teams.

Here is the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table after the England vs Iran football match today, on Monday, 21 November at the Khalifa International Stadium:

TeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
Ecuador11002023
Netherlands00000000
Senegal00000000
Qatar100002-20
Also Read

FIFA World Cup 2022: Enner Valencia Strikes Brace as Ecuador Beats Qatar 2-0

FIFA World Cup 2022: Enner Valencia Strikes Brace as Ecuador Beats Qatar 2-0
ADVERTISEMENT
TeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
England11006243
USA00000000
Wales00000000
Iran100126-40
Also Read

FIFA World Cup 2022: From Pit to Pinnacle – How Qatar Build a Team From Scratch

FIFA World Cup 2022: From Pit to Pinnacle – How Qatar Build a Team From Scratch

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×