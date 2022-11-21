FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Team Standings, Updated after England vs Iran
FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Let's take a look at the updated standings of teams after England vs Iran match.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 officially commenced with a grand opening ceremony in Qatar on Sunday, 20 November. Football fever has spread all over the world and people are extremely excited to watch matches. The first FIFA World Cup 2022 match was played between Qatar vs Ecuador on Sunday. Here's a look at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table.
Ecuador is leading the Group A FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table after defeating Qatar on Sunday. On Monday, 21 November, England will play against Iran. Both teams belong to Group B in the FIFA World Cup 2022. We will bring to you the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table after the match ends.
Football fans across the globe should keep an eye on this space if they want to know the updated points table. The FIFA World Cup 2022 is scheduled to end on 18 December.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated Group B Points Table After England vs Iran Match
On Monday, 21 November, England defeated Iran. Now, England is leading the Group B Points Table. You can take a look at the Group A and Group B updated points table here to know the top teams.
Here is the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table after the England vs Iran football match today, on Monday, 21 November at the Khalifa International Stadium:
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|Ecuador
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Senegal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Qatar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|3
|USA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wales
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iran
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|0
