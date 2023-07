FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Schedule: Matches, Live Streaming and Telecast

The ninth edition of FIFA Women’s World Cup is all set to kick start from 20 July 2023. The final match of the world cup will be played on 20 August in Sydney Olympic Stadium. A total of 32 teams divided into 8 groups of 4 teams each will battle for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 title.

A total of 64 matches will be played in the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup. The matches will take place across different venues including six in Australia and four in New Zealand. One semi-final match will be held in New Zealand while as Australia will host the other semifinal, third-place playoff and the final match.

Let us check out the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 schedule, groups, fixtures, live streaming and Telecast Details below.