Deepak Chahar ‘Mankads’ Zimbabwean Batter, but Chooses Not to Appeal

In the third and final ODI between India and Zimbabwe, pacer Deepak Chahar 'mankaded' the Chevrons' opening batter Innocent Kaia, but decided against appealing for the wicket. Consequently, the umpire ruled it as dead ball.

The incident happened in the very first delivery of Zimbabwe's innings. Chahar ran in and removed the bails at the non-strikers' end, finding Kaia way out of his crease. However, the Indian pacer chose not to appeal.