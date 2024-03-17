DC vs RCB WPL Final: How To Watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL Final 2024: The final match of Women's Premier League (WPL) Season 2 will take place today on Sunday, 17 March 2024. The DC vs RCB final will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This will be first time that Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash for a title winning match in the Women's Premier League.

Delhi Capitals have been spectacular in the second season of WPL. They were leading the WPL 2024 Points Table till end, and made their place directly into the finals without facing the eliminator round. Out of all the 8 matches played, DC won 6 and lost 2.

Royal Challengers Bangalore clashed with Mumbai Indians in the eliminator on 15 March, and defeated them b y 5 runs. They will now square off DC in the final game today. Let us check out the live streaming and telecast details of DC vs RCB WPL Final 2024 below.