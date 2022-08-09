PV Sindhu and How Nerves of Steel Meet Medals of Gold

Then there’s the mental aspect which defines PV Sindhu’s career. She possesses what millennials call the ‘clutch gene’ that allows her to dig deep within her reserves and find an extra gear when her back is against the wall.

How many times has she bounced back from a situation in a knockout match that looked almost irreversible? How many times has she snatched a game from the jaws of defeat even when her opponent had taken an insurmountable lead?

This indomitable relentlessness that would make even Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal proud and a tad bit envious is probably what makes her the biggest big-game hunter in the Indian sports.

Knowing the temperament an elite and competitive athlete like her possesses, the Commonwealth gold has probably already become an afterthought for Sindhu. The World Championships are set to begin soon and rest and recovery will be high on the agenda list.

Having tasted gold in 2019, the 27-year-old will not be content with settling for anything less. The field is stacked more strongly at the Worlds compared to the Birmingham Games but the added competition and intensity only plays to her strengths, if anything. The PV Sindhu juggernaut is raring to go full steam ahead and it’s a privilege of the highest order to witness her in action.