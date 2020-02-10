Jaiswal, Bishnoi, Tyagi Named in ICC U-19 WC Team of Tournament

With 400 runs to his name in six innings at an astounding average of 133, he topped the scoring chart comfortably, finishing 114 runs ahead of closest competitor Ravindu Rasantha of Sri Lanka.

Bishnoi topped the wicket-taking chart by claiming 17 in six matches with a miserly average of 10.64, while Tyagi, on the other hand, terrorised opposing batsmen throughout the tournament with his swing and scalped 11 wickets at an average of 13.90.

India, however, could not defend their title as Bangladesh claimed their first ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup title with a three-wicket victory under the Duckworth/Lewis method in the rain-affected final in Potchefstroom on Sunday.