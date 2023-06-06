WTC Final: Whoever Adapts Better to Conditions Will Win the Match, Feels Virat

Notably, both Australia and India have struggled at The Oval ground, which has hosted 104 matches so far.

India has played 14 Test matches at this venue, winning two, losing three and drawing seven of them. The last time India played at The Oval, it won by 157 runs against England in 2021.

On the other hand, Australia has played 34 matches at this venue, winning seven, losing 17, and drawn 14 of them. The last time it played at The Oval, it lost by 137 runs against England in 2019.