WTC Final: Rohit-Gill Get India Up And Running

After the first day of the World Test championship final was washed out on Day 1, India and New Zealand have been welcomed for the second day with overcast conditions.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and asked India to bat first in Southampton. NZ have decided to stick to an all pace attack with four out and out seamers with Colin de Grandhomme as the all-rounder. This is also BJ Watling’s last game for New Zealand as well.

This is Virat Kohli’s sixth consecutive toss lost in England in Test cricket. Kohli said that India would have bowled first as well going by the conditions.

India have opened their innings with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill and are also wearing black armbands to honour the demise of Milkha Singh.