WTC Final: At Stumps on Day 3, New Zealand Trail India by 116 Runs

When play ended prematurely due to poor visibility on the third day of the World Test Championship final in Southhampton on Sunday, New Zealand were in a strong position at 101 for two wickets, in reply to India's first-innings' 217.

At close of play, captain Kane Williamson was batting on 12 (37 balls, 1x4) and Ross Taylor had faced just two deliveries.

Devon Conway (54, 222 minutes, 153 balls, 6x4s) had gotten out just moments before the umpires decided that the light was not good enough for play. Mohammad Shami superbly caught him at mid-on off Ishant Sharma to sort of make up for going wicketless despite bowling brilliantly. Conway's was the first half-century of the match so far.