Women's World Cup: England Storm Into Final With 137-Run Win Against SA

Chasing a mammoth 294 in a high-pressure knockout match, South Africa were never in the chase from the word go. Pacer Anya Shrubsole removed both openers, Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee, cheaply in her first two overs.



Wolvaardt, the leading run-scorer in the tournament, departed without troubling the scorers, chipping a Shrubsole inswinger straight back to her. Lee, in a lean run throughout the tournament, chipped another inswinger from Shrubsole straight to mid-wicket.



Lara Goodall and captain Sune Luus tried to resurrect the South Africa innings. But England struck back as Kate Cross cleaned up Luus while Goodall tried to scoop against Charlie Dean, but the ball shattered her stumps. From 67 for 4, Ecclestone ran through the rest of the batting line-up with all six wickets as South Africa crumbled to 156 all out in 38 overs.



Earlier, England posted an imposing 293/8, thanks to Wyatt's knock laced with 12 boundaries. She had plenty of luck on her side as she was dropped five times in the innings (22, 36, 77, 116 and 117), including twice in an Ayabonga Khaka over.



The reprieves meant Wyatt took the attack to South Africa's bowlers and put their usually tight fielders under pressure in a rematch of a thrilling 2017 World Cup semi-final.



Wyatt also stitched handy partnerships with Sophia Dunkley (60) and Amy Jones (28) during the middle overs as England gained the upper hand in a match which will decide who will meet Australia in the final on Sunday.



For South Africa, their experienced pacers Shabnim Ismail (3/46) and Marizanne Kapp (2/52) did well. But England and Wyatt in particular scored big against South Africa's other bowling options.



Kapp provided South Africa the best start when she dismissed opener Tammy Beaumont (7) with the score on 10, before skipper Heather Knight joined Wyatt and the duo set about resurrecting England's innings.



While Knight was overly cautious at the crease, Wyatt attempted to attack and Kapp provided her with a lifeline when she dropped an easy chance in the field. Khaka (1/66) trapped Knight lbw for one after taking a late review to add to England's woes and it was 77/3 shortly after when Nat Sciver fell to Ismail for just 15.