Four WBBL Fixtures Relocated To Allow Indian Men’s Team To Train

In order to let the Indian men's team utilise a bio-secure training environment, four matches of the ongoing sixth edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) will be relocated.

The WBBL matches, scheduled for November 17 and 18 at the Blacktown International Sportspark, will be relocated to Sydney Showground Stadium. The matches that have been relocated are Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers.