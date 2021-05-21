Williamson Certain of Breaches in IPL Bio-Bubble

The New Zealand team is in England to play a two-Test series against the hosts starting at Lord's on 2 June. The series concludes on June 14, following which the Black Caps will take on India in the World Test Championship final at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton from 18 June.

"We were very well looked after in the bubble for the first half of the tournament when things were still intact but clearly, there were some breaches," Williamson pointed out. "The tournament couldn't continue and the right decisions were made, I believe that's how things unfolded in the IPL."