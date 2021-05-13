Will Root for Smith If He Becomes Captain Again: Paine

Paine felt that he could resonate with Smith’s naivety when handed the reins of the Australian team, as he himself had been put incharge of proceedings in Tasmania at a very tender age. "He's probably a bit like me when I was at the start of my captaincy journey in Tasmania – he was thrown into a very big role at a very, very young age and he probably wasn't quite ready for it," he said.

"But by the time I came in, he was growing into that role and getting better and better. Then obviously, South Africa events happened, and he's not doing it anymore. I would support him getting that job again," asserted Paine.