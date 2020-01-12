‘Why Didn’t I Dive’: MS Dhoni Regrets His WC Semifinal Run-Out

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who has been on a sabbatical since India’s exit from the World Cup, regrets not putting in the extra effort when he was run out during the semifinal against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019.

India, chasing a target of over 240, needed 31 runs in two overs with MS Dhoni still on the crease. Dhoni started off by hitting a six to Lockie Ferguson, which also helped him cross the 50 run mark.

The third delivery of that over changed the course of the match. After directing the ball towards fine leg, Dhoni tried to sneak in a double but fell few inches short of his crease as a direct hit from Martin Guptill sent the former India captain back to the dressing room, shattering million dreams.