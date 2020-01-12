‘Why Didn’t I Dive’: MS Dhoni Regrets His WC Semifinal Run-Out
MS Dhoni was dismissed for 50 by a direct hit from Martin Guptill, with India still needing 24 runs for a win.
MS Dhoni was dismissed for 50 by a direct hit from Martin Guptill, with India still needing 24 runs for a win.

‘Why Didn’t I Dive’: MS Dhoni Regrets His WC Semifinal Run-Out

  • India was chasing a target of 240 runs.
  • The top three got out early, leaving the team hanging at 5/3 in 3.1 overs.
  • Dhoni scored 50 off 72 balls.
Former India captain MS Dhoni, who has been on a sabbatical since India’s exit from the World Cup, regrets not putting in the extra effort when he was run out during the semifinal against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019.

India, chasing a target of over 240, needed 31 runs in two overs with MS Dhoni still on the crease. Dhoni started off by hitting a six to Lockie Ferguson, which also helped him cross the 50 run mark.

The third delivery of that over changed the course of the match. After directing the ball towards fine leg, Dhoni tried to sneak in a double but fell few inches short of his crease as a direct hit from Martin Guptill sent the former India captain back to the dressing room, shattering million dreams.

Talking about that run-out recently, Dhoni in an interview to India Today said, “In my first game I was run-out and this game again I was run-out. I keep telling myself why I didn’t dive. Those two inches I still keep telling myself I should have dived.”

After Dhoni’s dismissal, the New Zealand bowlers wrapped the rest of the Indian batting line up in just 5 runs.

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson also admitted that Dhoni’s run-out was a very crucial moment in the match.

“We all know the game is a fine line in a number of ways. But that run-out was significant. We have seen Dhoni finish games from those similar positions on a number of occasions,” he said.

