When Paine’s Best Faces Virat’s World Beaters: 5 Clashes to Watch

The Indians, technically, had an easier task at hand – beat an Australian side not just low on morale and muddled in leadership crisis but without the star duo of Steve Smith and David Warner.

Twelve months down the line, Australia have managed to retain the Ashes in England, whitewashed Pakistan (2-0) and New Zealand (3-0) at home to achieve a new high of winning all five Tests of the home summer inside four days.

It’s not going to be easy for Kohli & Co to say the least. But given the artillery in their arsenal, the table toppers of the ICC Test Championship are expected to not let go of the opportunity to repeat the feat as well. For the cricketing fraternity though, the series should dish out a number of top clashes between a few top individuals of the sport. Here’s a look at the top five: