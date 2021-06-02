When Kiran More Persuaded Ganguly to Give Young MS Dhoni a Shot 

“We were looking for a wicket-keeper batsman. At that time the format was changing and we were looking for a power-hitter, someone who can come at No.6 or 7 and get us quick 40-50 runs. Rahul Dravid played 75 ODI matches as a wicket-keeper and he played the 2003 World Cup as well. So, we were desperate for a wicket-keeper,” More recalled in a YouTube chat show The Curtly and Karishma hosted by former West Indies paceman Curtly Ambrose and sports presenter Karishma Kotak.



More said it took nearly 10 days of persuasion for the selectors to get Ganguly on the same page and Dasgupta to let Dhoni don the gloves in the finals against North Zone that year.

“My colleague saw him first, then I went and saw him. I especially flew down and saw him get 130 runs out of the team’s total of 170. He smashed everyone. We wanted him to play in the finals as a wicket-keeper. That’s when we had a lot of debate with Sourav Ganguly and Deep Dasgupta – who played for India then and who was from Calcutta. So, it took about ten days to convince Sourav and his selector to ask Deep Dasgupta to not keep wickets, and to let MS Dhoni keep wickets,” More reflected.