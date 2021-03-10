What Are India’s Selection Questions for England T20I Series?
While the results are important, Kohli will be looking to try out different combinations in the five games.
After the dominating performances against England in the Test series, India’s focus moves to the T20 format, with an eye on the World Cup in October-November. India’s last T20 series outing was against Australia, where they won the three-match series 2-1. A very well-balanced Indian team led by captain Virat Kohli haven’t lost a T20 series in almost two years. Till now both teams have faced off in 14 T20s and have won 7 matches each.
The England series is yet another chance for the Indian side to finalise on their playing XI in the build up to the World Cup and the management might have some difficult decisions to make. Fortunately for India, they can boast of a strong squad with a good bench strength.
For England, limited-overs specialists, including skipper Eoin Morgan, have flown in, while the Indian team also has gotten a makeover for the series with a host of youngsters.
While the results are important, captain Virat Kohli will be looking to try out different combinations in the five games.
Among the big selection dilemmas for India will be how they use Shikhar Dhawan, the presence of a confident Rishabh Pant, and the impact of all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Fortunately for India, they are spoilt for choices in almost every department.
Who Plays With Rohit?
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan are the options India boast off in the department. Since December 2019, India have played with KL Rahul as the wicket-keeper and he has been in tremendous form with the bat as well, having finished as the top scorer in the IPL.
Shihkar Dhawan, the only left hander in the top 4, and Rahul opened in Australia in the absence of an injured Rohit and the southpaw scored a half century in the second game. Dhawan too had a brilliant IPL as he finished as the second highest run scorer in the tournament.
With Rohit definitely set to feature at the top of the order, India have a difficult choice to make in terms of who plays alongside the Mumbaikar. It is most likely that both combinations will be tried out against the England side with the second opener’s slot most definitely up for grabs.
Will Hardik Pandya Bowl?
The all-rounder is one of the most important cogs in the wheel for India, who would want Hardik to be bowling at full tilt as soon as possible – fitness permitting of course.
The team management have taken their time with Hardik, rightfully so, as he returned after the 2019 World Cup straight at the IPL, following which he was part of the white-ball series in Australia. Only once did Hardik bowl in all those games but since the second Test in Chennai has done increased the intensity a few notches.
Along with Hardik’s explosive batting abilities India would be keen but careful about getting a couple of overs out of him to begin with. If Hardik bowls, it allows India more balance in the playing XI especially because none of those above him in the line-up bowl.
The Indian management will no doubt be extra cautious with Hardik but they will hope he can roll over his arm, allowing Kohli more options with the ball, which will be essential against the dynamic England batting, especially with no Ravindra Jadeja.
The Number 4 Slot?
Yet another spot for India where they have more than one option in the squad. The number 4 slot, right after Kohli at 3, has been occupied by Shreyas Iyer recently for India but the maiden call-up for Suryakumar Yadav makes it a direct toss up between them.
Excellent at accumulating runs at good pace, both Shreyas and Suryakumar are coming off the back of good IPL performances, have also been in good form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring centuries for Mumbai.
Both Mumbai batsmen are good against spin too, which will make it an interesting contest for the management to keep an eye on.
Who Leads the Bowling Attack?
Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah are unavailable for the series and T Natarajan is yet to join the Indian side in Ahmedabad, who however have welcomed back Bhuvneshwar Kumar after an injury lay-off.
Bhuvneshwar, 31, will be hungry to make his mark as will the other pacers in the squad - Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar. This is a selection headache India will not mind at all and are likely to have Bhuvneshwar lead the attack with Thakur, who adds more ability with the bat than Chahar.
Among the spinners, India have Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar in the mix. While Chahal did not have the best tour of Australia and will be keen to set that right, both Axar and Sundar are in good form.
With so many options in the department, and a left arm seamer set to join the mix soon as well, India’s coaches will have a few tough calls to take.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.