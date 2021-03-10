What Are India’s Selection Questions for England T20I Series?

Will Hardik Pandya Bowl?

The all-rounder is one of the most important cogs in the wheel for India, who would want Hardik to be bowling at full tilt as soon as possible – fitness permitting of course.

The team management have taken their time with Hardik, rightfully so, as he returned after the 2019 World Cup straight at the IPL, following which he was part of the white-ball series in Australia. Only once did Hardik bowl in all those games but since the second Test in Chennai has done increased the intensity a few notches.

Along with Hardik’s explosive batting abilities India would be keen but careful about getting a couple of overs out of him to begin with. If Hardik bowls, it allows India more balance in the playing XI especially because none of those above him in the line-up bowl.

The Indian management will no doubt be extra cautious with Hardik but they will hope he can roll over his arm, allowing Kohli more options with the ball, which will be essential against the dynamic England batting, especially with no Ravindra Jadeja.