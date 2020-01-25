We Have to Be More Aggressive With the Ball Against India: Sodhi

Talking about the challenge of playing at Eden Park, Sodhi said: "We don't play a lot of cricket there but it's unique. Boundaries are not favouring any one side, same for both sides, and we have been successful in the past there.”

"We just have to figure out how to defend there or if we need to change tactics and bowl first. The team management will have that conversation," he said.

Dew made for a surprise at Eden Park on Friday and Sodhi said it remains to be seen if the same conditions will be prevalent for the second match. He also felt late starts could be a factor throughout this five-match series.

"I haven't had much time to process it but last night we thought we played a decent game. The first half was nicely set up, a huge positive with the bat. The Indians came out pretty hard in the first six overs. They had momentum from end of our innings and we couldn't really go hard at them,” he said.