We Didn’t Adapt to Poonam’s Slower Deliveries: Alyssa Healy

Healy said: "We didn't chase as smartly as we have done in the past. Full credit to Poonam, she bowled quite cleverly tonight. She bowled that first over as a regulation leg-spinner and then slowed it up, so we probably didn't adapt to that well enough.

"We just didn't play her well and lost our way in the middle. You're not going to chase down a total too many times if only two batters get out of double figures.