We Didn’t Adapt to Poonam’s Slower Deliveries: Alyssa Healy
Alyssa Healy admitted that Australia walked into Poonam Yadav’s trap as the leg-spinner inspired India to a 17-run victory in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup opener on Friday.
Poonam had the hosts in a spin from her first over, starting with stock leg-spinners before unfurling wicked wrong-uns to finish with a match-winning 4/19.
Healy said: "We didn't chase as smartly as we have done in the past. Full credit to Poonam, she bowled quite cleverly tonight. She bowled that first over as a regulation leg-spinner and then slowed it up, so we probably didn't adapt to that well enough.
"We just didn't play her well and lost our way in the middle. You're not going to chase down a total too many times if only two batters get out of double figures.
Healy came into the curtain-raiser on her worst run of form since 2013 but an assured half-century off 35 balls left her team perfectly poised at 67/2 in pursuit of India's 132/4.
In the ninth over skipper Harmanpreet Kaur introduced Poonam, who just recovered from a hand injury that kept her out of the pre-tournament tri-series, to catch the Australians cold.
Healy, player of the tournament at the 2018 Women's T20 World Cup, admitted that the nerves were jangling at the scale of the occasion at the Sydney Showground.
"I'd say there were a few nerves out there, you'd be silly if you weren't nervous. There were nearly 14,000 people out there, mainly cheering for India, but rooting for Australia as well. It was a special moment for everyone but there was also a level of excitement from the group,” she said.
"We knew what the pitch was going to do, we just played some shots we shouldn't have," she said.