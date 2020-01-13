Watching Rohit Bat is Pure Bliss, Says Pakistan Great Zaheer Abbas

Zaheer Abbas, one of Pakistan's most elegant batsmen, says he doesn't move away from his TV set when India opener Rohit Sharma is batting.

The former captain singled out Rohit for special praise while discussing the Indian team's impressive performances in recent times.

"I don't move from the television screen when he (Rohit) is batting. His batting gives me real satisfaction and watching him play is pure bliss," Abbas said in an interview.