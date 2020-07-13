Windies Great Michael Holding Breaks Down While Discussing Racism

"To be honest, that emotional part came when I started thinking of my parents. And it's coming again now," Holding said.

Taking a little pause, the 66-year-old continued: "Mark, I know what my parents went through.

"My mother's family stopped talking to her because her husband was too dark.

"I know what they went through, and that came back to me immediately," he added while wiping tears from his eyes.

Austin then asked Holding: "It may be the moment that things change?"

"Well, it's going to be a slow process, but I hope. Even if it's a baby step at a time. Even a snail's pace. But I'm hoping it will continue in the right direction. Even at a snail's pace, I don't care," Holding replied.