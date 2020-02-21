Watch: New Colour Footage of Don Bradman Found After 71 Years

A unique, colour footage of Donald Bradman -- considered to be the greatest batsman of all time -- has been released by the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA).

The vision, available on the NFSA website, shows Bradman striding onto the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during a testimonial match between AF Kippax and WA Oldfield on February 26, 1949.

This 16mm colour footage is assumed to have been shot by George Hobbs, who had worked as a cameraperson for the Department of Information during the Second World War and later for ABC TV, said the NFSA.

The 66-second video is silent but shows a bustling crowd of about 41,000 that filled the SCG on a sunny Saturday to watch Bradman play his last game at the ground.