Watch Anil Kumble Talk About His 10-Wicket Haul at Kotla

Legendary Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble recently jogged down the memory lane and recalled his famous 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in the second Test of the 1999 series at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Kumble became only the second cricketer in the history of the longest format to scalp 10 wickets in an innings after Englishman Jim Laker.

"It's like it happened yesterday for me. It was very special. It was a series where India and Pakistan were playing in India after a long time," Kumble told former Zimbabwe cricketer Mpumelelo Mbangwa during a live chat on the latter's Instagram handle.