Watch: Indian Cricket Legends Extend Wishes for Virat Kohli Ahead of 100th Test

The 33-year old Kohli, who made his Test debut against the West Indies at Kingston in 2011, has scored 7962 runs so far in this format.



"I remember the first time I heard about you was when we were in Australia in 2007. You guys were playing the U-19 World Cup in Malaysia and that's when there were certain players in the team who were discussing about you. This is one player to watch out for, achhi batting kar leta hai (he can do good batting)," Tendulkar said in a video shared by BCCI.



India coach Dravid also praised Kohli, saying to be able to play 100 Test is a fantastic achievement.



"To be able to play one is great, to be able to play 100 is a fantastic achievement. It's an achievement Virat Kohli can be very proud of," said Dravid.