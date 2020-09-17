Maxwell & Carey Pull Off Massive Turnaround to Seal ODI Series Win

Australia didn't have the best of starts either and they lost Finch (12) and Marcus Stoinis (4) with just 31 runs on the board. The wickets slowed the innings down, and part-timer Joe Root's introduction after the first Powerplay further slowed down the chase as he claimed the wickets of David Warner (24) and Mitchell Marsh (2) before Marnus Labuschagne was run out by Billings for 20 to leave the visitors in all sorts of trouble at 73/5.

Carey and Maxwell though proved to be their saviours as they both played positively and scored runs quickly to bring Australia back into contention. Maxwell in particular was destructive as he struck seven sixes in his 108.

Just when Australia looked to win, a late surge from England once again threatened to take the game away, as Maxwell and Carey fell in the 48th and 49th overs respectively, leaving Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins needing to take Adil Rashid's last over for 10.

However, Starc scored a six on the first ball of the over and then completed the chase with a sweep for four with two balls to spare.

Maxwell was adjudged the Player of the Match as well as the Player of the Series.

Brief scores: England 302/7 (Jonny Bairstow 112, Sam Billings 57; Adam Zampa 3/51) lose to Australia 305/7 (Glenn Maxwell 108, Alex Carey 106; Chris Woakes 2/46) by three wickets.

