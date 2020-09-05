Watch: Late Fightback Helps England beat Australia in 1st T20I

Earlier, Australia restricted England to 162/7, despite Jos Buttler's early fireworks and Dawid Malan's well-composed 66. For the visitors, it was Kane Richardson and Glenn Maxwell who provided control as they returned with figures of 2/13 and 2/14 respectively from three overs apiece.

Left-arm spinner Aston Agar, who was taken for 16 by Buttler in his first over, also bounced back and returned with figures of 2/32 in his four overs.

Other than Buttler and Malan, only Chris Jordan got to double figures, hitting 14* from 8 balls in a late cameo.

Australia had a great start to their chase and looked on track to register a comprehensive victory, thanks to Aaron Finch and David Warner's early dominance, with the pair adding 98 runs in 11 overs before the Australia captain lost his wicket after scoring 46 runs.

Steve Smith, who came in next, looked fluent as he scored 18 from 11 balls, but Adil Rashid had him caught sweeping and he then dismissed Maxwell four balls later as England fought back.