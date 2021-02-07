Watch Cheteshwar Pujara Talk About Batting Alongside Rishabh Pant

The left-handed Pant shared a 119-run partnership with Pujara, who scored 73, for the fifth wicket as the duo looked to bring India back on track from 73/4. After Pujara's unfortunate dismissal -- he was caught off a rebound from short-leg fielder, it was left to Pant to guide India to a good total.

However, just nine short of his century, Pant went for a big shot through the off-side only to be caught at deep extra-cover. India were reduced to 225 for six, still over 350 runs behind England.

"There is a clear communication with him that there are some shots which he needs to avoid. There are some shots which he can continue playing if they are in his range. Then there are times when he has to understand, and even the coaching staff always communicates with him, that he has to put the team first and be a little sensible at times. He has done that most of the times. There are times he gets out and he looks ugly, but he will learn," said Pujara who made 73.

"He (Pant) is capable of putting the team first and at the same time put up a decent total. Because you know whenever he bats, if he bats longer, we always end up putting a big total. I am sure he will realise that."