Was a Little Surprised England Didn’t Pick Stuart Broad: Holder

"But they put out a high quality attack, that's for sure. It was the first time we have played a Test against Jofra and he was eager to get going against us and we were eager to get going against him," he added.

Holder also sort of won the battle of all-rounders against Ben Stokes, who was named as England's stand-in captain for Southampton Test. Regular skipper Joe Root had left the bio-secure bubble to be with his wife during the birth of their second child in Sheffield.

"Taking six wickets in the first innings fulfilled a personal ambition for me because I have always wanted to take a five-for in England and dreamt about getting on the Lord's honours board in this series," Holder wrote.

"That's not to be but my next big aim is to make a hundred in England. A bit has been made about me taking on Ben Stokes in the battle of the all-rounders but getting him out twice in Southampton was enough for me without worrying about making any points.

"Stokesey is a great competitor and an excellent cricketer so to get someone of his calibre twice was great for the team. It really isn't about individuals. It's about the collective and what we are trying to achieve on this tour," he added.