Warner, Smith Had Great Dress Rehearsal for SA Tour in Eng: Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer believes his team had a great "dress rehearsal for South Africa" when they played against England in their own backyard last year.

Australia would be playing their first-ever game in South Africa on Friday since the infamous 2018 Sandpaper Gate controversy which saw Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft being suspended by Cricket Australia.

During the 2019 World Cup and the subsequent Ashes in England, both Warner and Smith received hostile reception from the fans and were treated to lot of jeering.

"There was a brilliant reintegration back into the team, before they came back into the team 12 months ago or whatever it was -- eight months ago. There was a lot of really good work done there, and we've had a great dress rehearsal for South Africa from England," ESPNcricinfo quoted Langer as saying.