Waqar Hasan, Member of Pak’s First Test Tour to India Passes Away

Waqar Hasan, the last surviving member of Pakistan's first Test side that toured India in 1952, died on Monday, 10 February.

Waqar featured in the Pakistan team that played its first-ever Test series in India in 1952 and also on the England and West Indies tours of 1954 and 55/56.

He played in the Tests that Pakistan won on these tours before retiring in 1959 after a 21-match career that fetched him 1,071 runs.