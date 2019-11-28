The 5-Yr Journey of Cricket’s ‘Big 4’ – Virat, Smith, Kane & Root

The Lull Before the Storm

For all their talent, their careers did not pick up without some teething troubles. After kicking off his Test career with a 131 on debut against India, Williamson could not repeat the feat in his following 19 innings, after which he struck a free-flowing century against South Africa.

Kohli did not click in Test cricket instantly either, but it was his maiden Test ton in Adelaide, in his 14th Test innings, which gave us a sign of things to come.

After a 73 against India on debut, Joe Root's first century came after eight more innings, against New Zealand.

Steve Smith, who is currently at the pole position among the Fab Four, was the slowest starter and took as many as 23 innings to score his first Test century. However, once that happened, he raked up three more in his following 15 innings, and has not looked back since.