Virat Kohli's Not Pleased; Vents Out Anger at Stump Mic in Cape Town
India and South Africa are tied 1-1 in the series with the hosts needing to chase 212 to win in Cape Town.
India captain Virat Kohli was visibly upset after South Africa captain Dean Elgar survived a LBW decision against R Ashwin with the help of the DRS.
India, with the help of Rishabh Pant’s century (100*) scored 198 in the second innings, asking SA to chase 212. The Proteas eventually lost two wickets, Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar before stumps on Day 3.
Shortly before Elgar was dismissed, he survived a LBW appeal against R Ashwin as the SA captain took the review and saw the decision overturned. That resulted in a lot of chatter from the Indian camp, led by Kohli, who made his frustration known shortly after.
“Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition, trying to catch people all the time,” Kohli said speaking to the stump mic.
“Whole country playing against eleven guys,” KL Rahul chipped in too.
After the fall of Markram’s wicket, the Indian team had turned up the volume around the South African batters in a bid to unsettle them.
However, Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen put on a solid 78-run partnership to thwart India’s bowlers.
Elgar though could not carry on till stumps and was dismissed in the final over of play by Bumrah, caught behind by Rishabh Pant for 30.
